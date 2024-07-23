Eagles Should Sign Ex-Broncos Superstar Soon Before Someone Else Can
The 2024 National Football League season will be here before you know it.
Philadelphia has some high expectations and we will be able to get a good look at the reinvented franchise in the near future. Training camp officially is upon us and the Eagles had a great offseason building up the roster to an even higher level.
The Eagles have what it takes to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024 but that doesn't mean that they should stop looking for more help. Training camp is here but there still are many high-impact free agents available including former Denver Broncos superstar Justin Simmons.
It doesn't really make much sense that Simmons still is on the open market but that could work in the Eagles' favor. Philadelphia has plenty of cap space and now with training camp here that means that Simmons likely will have to take less than he probably wanted.
Simmons has been named an All-Pro four times and has made two Pro Bowl teams, including in 2023. The Eagles have improved their secondary this offseason but still, the safety spot could use some work. Philadelphia can afford Simmons and has been linked to him on numerous occasions this offseason and should go back to the drawing board and see what it would cost to bring him in.
The Eagles have Super Bowl aspirations and at this point it really couldn't hurt to bring in another superstar on an affordable deal.
