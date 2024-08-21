Eagles Should Sign Two-Time All-Pro Right Now Before It's Too Late
There have been plenty of questions about the Philadelphia Eagles' third receiver spot throughout training camp.
John Ross III, Parris Campbell, Britain Covey, and Johnny Wilson all have been mentioned as possible options to land the spot throughout training camp. It's unclear which member of the group has the inside track to the starting spot right now. All have had some level of success but also some questions.
Many have speculated that the Eagles could look to add another weapon to the offense before the season kicks off but they are starting to run out of time to do so. The 2024 National Football League season will kick off in just a few weeks. Philadelphia certainly still can make a move and if it is going to do so should quickly.
One player who still is available in free agency and makes sense is two-time All-Pro Michael Thomas. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints and now is a free agent and hasn't latched on with a team yet.
Injuries have derailed his career, but he seems to be healthy now and could slot in behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith well. Thomas specializes in shorter routes and that's exactly how the third receiver spot can thrive in the Eagles' offense. With Brown and Smith on the outside, Thomas could be someone to take some of the routes in the middle of the field.
A move certainly seems unlikely at this point with the regular season quickly approaching but it should be considered.
