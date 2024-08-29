Eagles Should Target Ex-Packers Star Lineman Now That Cuts Have Passed
The Philadelphia Eagles have the means to be one of the best teams in football in 2024.
Philadelphia will begin the new campaign in just over one week as it takes on the Green Bay Packers in Brazil on Friday, September 6th. The Eagles have high expectations heading into the new season and now that cuts are behind us, we have a true view of what the team looks like.
The Eagles are loaded with talent and don't have any glaring holes anywhere. Philadelphia could use a little more depth at safety now with James Bradberry injured, but the Eagles are in good shape overall.
There still are some intriguing players available in free agency, though. Philadelphia clearly is going to be a run-heavy team and already has one of the best offensive lines in football. Despite this, it wouldn't hurt to add more depth.
With cuts behind us and the new season just about a week away, there will be a flurry of signings in the coming days and one player who still is looking for a new home is former Packers star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.
Bakhtiari could be worth taking a flier on. Philadelphia already has a great offensive line so it wouldn't need Bakhtiari to be a star. He has only appeared in 13 games over the last two seasons so he could be rusty. He was an All-Pro five straight seasons from 2016 through 2020 so he clearly is talented.
He's the type of player who could be brought in for cheaper than expected right now but could end up having a large role. There really is no downside for a possible move at this point.
