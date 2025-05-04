Eagles Shut Down By NFC Contender In Trade Talks
The Philadelphia Eagles were clearly active during the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia ended up nabbing former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 pick in the first round after trading up a spot with the Kansas City Chiefs. It's been known since then that the Chiefs aren't the only team the Eagles spoke to about potential trades. Another team the Eagles reportedly spoke to about a move was the Detroit Lions, as shared by Lions Wire's Jeff Risdon.
"During the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions made their pick in their original draft slot at No. 28 overall," Risdon shared. "Lions GM Brad Holmes didn't move up in the first round, and he also opted to not trade back. Thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles media team, we know Holmes had an opportunity to trade back with the Super Bowl champs. In their in-house version of Detroit's 'Inside the Den,' the Eagles captured the moment when GM Howie Roseman called Holmes about any interest in moving back from the 28th pick.
"Any interest in moving back?" Roseman asks Holmes. The next words from Roseman reflect the Lions commitment to making the pick. "I appreciate the honesty," Roseman says to Holmes. He then turns to the rest of the Philadelphia war room and states, "Detroit I just spoke to, they said no."
It's clear the Eagles were looking for ways to land Campbell and spoke to teams all across the league. Luckily, the Eagles were able to move up a spot and he landed in their lap.
More NFL: Eagles Superstar AJ Brown Announced Major Life Update