Eagles Sign 2023 Commanders Draft Pick To PS
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have added former Washington Commanders 2023 fourth-round pick Braeden Daniels to their practice squad in time for Wednesday's practice at the NovaCare Complex.
Daniels, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive lineman with guard/tackle versatility, was the 118th overall pick in last year’s draft and missed his rookie season with a torn rotator cuff. He was waived at the cutdown to 53 this summer by Washington which shifted gears with a new GM in Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, who weren't in the organization when Daniels was drafted out of Utah.
After leaving Washington, Daniels spent a few weeks on the Houston Texans practice squad and five days on the Los Angeles Chargers PS, who released him on Oct. 1.
Daniels fills the spot vacated by defensive tackle Siaki Ika, who was with the Eagles for just a week.
A college teammate of Eagles' punt returner Britain Covey, Daniels played both guard spots and left tackle at Utah with some minimal snaps at center as well. In theory, he has the versatility that Jeff Stoutland craves in backups.
Because of his frame, Daniels projects better on the interior at the pro level.
The Eagles' starting guards on the 53-man roster are two-time Pro Bowl selection Landon Dickerson and Mekhi Becton with the top backup being Tyler Steen, who started the 37-17 win over Cincinnati last Sunder at right guard in place of Becton, who is in the concussion protocol.
Trevor Keegan and Nick Gates are also able to play either OG spot and Jack Driscoll, although a natural tackle, has significant experience at right guard.
Philadelphia also has two other OL on the practice squad: versatile veteran Brett Toth and international pathway player Laekin Vakalahi.