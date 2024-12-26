Eagles Signing 26-Year-Old QB Due To Jalen Hurts Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles had a scare this past weekend.
Philadelphia took on the Washington Commanders in Week 16 action, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts went down early in the game with a concussion. Hurts missed most of the game and now his status for Week 17 is up in the air against the Dallas Cowboys.
It's unclear whether or not Hurts will be able to play, but the team added another depth option on Thursday just in case by signing former New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"The Eagles are signing QB Ian Book to the practice squad following his visit yesterday, sources say," Garafolo said. "Jalen Hurts (concussion) was listed as DNP on yesterday’s projected practice report while Kenny Pickett (ribs) was limited. Tanner McKee and Book now also available."
Book is 26 years old and has appeared in one game at the National Football League level. In 2021, he appeared in a game with the Saints and completed 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions.
This isn't the first time that Book has been a part of the Eagles' organization. In 2022, he was claimed off waivers by the Eagles. Book was waived eventually in 2023. Since then, he has spent time with the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs in different capacities.
It's unclear what role he will play if any with Philadelphia, but it is interesting that the Eagles decide to bring in another quarterback. Hopefully, Hurts is able to get back on the field as fast as possible with the playoffs approaching.
