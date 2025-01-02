Eagles 'Sizable Upset' Not Ruled Out With Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles are 13-3 heading into the final week of the 2024 National Football League regular season.
Philadelphia was 2-2 at one point in the season and is 11-1 ever since. The Eagles were 2-2 heading into the Week 5 bye week and used it to completely regroup. Around that time, there was a lot of chatter about the future of head coach Nick Sirianni,
Some speculated that his job status could be in question with the team. Clearly, the team rallied and now the team has secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Eagles don't have any big holes and have a chance to make a deep run this year.
If they don't make a deep run, could a change still be on the table? ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said it would take a "sizable upset" but didn't completely rule out a change involving Sirianni.
"Nick Sirianni has quieted the preseason noise with the Eagles' 13-3 season," Fowler said. "Would a first-round playoff exit reignite talks about his job status? It's hard to say, but it's a question some people around the league are wondering. Sirianni's 47-20 record is impressive.
"Yet his standing was a talking point coming off a tumultuous 2023 campaign, and he doesn't have a contract extension in place. The sideline and on-field spats are sort of hard to ignore. Any firing here would be a sizable upset, but if we're talking surprises, this would be one to list because his status was a regular debate four months ago."
This doesn't mean that Sirianni is going to be let go and Fowler noted that it would be surprising. But it is interesting that no matter what the team does, it seems like there still is a question about Sirianni's future.
Hopefully, the Eagles can make a deep run this year to quiet any of the noise still swirling around.
