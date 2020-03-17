Day One of free agency was close to being mostly forgettable for the Eagles on Monday.

It was a good move to bring back defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway before he could reach free agency, with the Eagles signing Ridgeway to a one-year contract about an hour before the legal tampering period leading up to Wednesday’s official start of the NFL’s new league year began at noon.

It felt like the appetizer for the main course.

Then came the decision to not tender a contract to restricted free agent running back Corey Clement. That was expected, really, so stifling a yawn on the release of that information shortly after free agency began was difficult.

After that, the Eagles watched as the two top cornerbacks came found homes – Byron Jones (Dolphins) and James Bradberry (Giants).

Linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders) and Christian Kirksey (Packers) came quickly off the board.

Any of those four could have been Eagles targets, especially Jones, who was rumored for weeks leading up to the Day One that the Eagles were going to make him a priority.

That wasn’t all.

Quarterback Case Keenum, a veteran backup mentioned as a possibility to caddy for Carson Wentz this season, left for Cleveland. Another quarterback, Marcus Mariota went to the Las Vegas Raiders. Landing Mariota was probably more wishful thinking than anything else for Eagles fans.

Speaking of Eagles fans, all day long they grew impatient waiting for general manager Howie Roseman to do something.

Finally, Roseman did.

He landed a big fish in Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. There will be detractors, because it is impossible to please all the people all the time, but Hargrave is exactly what the Eagles were looking for – young (27 years old) and healthy (played all but one game in for years).

That he will be able to reduce some of the snaps 29-year-old Fletcher Cox and 30-year old Malik Jackson get is a something that will serve both veterans well.

Hargrave is more than just a run stuffer. He’s also very good at rushing the passer by collapsing the pocket up the middle, exactly where quarterbacks hate having pressure.

Acquiring Hargrave didn’t come cheaply. He will make $13 million over the next three seasons, with $26 million guaranteed. But when that contract is over, he will still just be 30.

Last year, Roseman started free agency by agreeing to terms with Malik Jackson then, hours later, trading for DeSean Jackson, so Monday’s first day wasn’t the big bang many had hoped for, but there are still two days left to make deals and there are plenty of top guns on the market.

Defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Dante Fowler are still around, as are wide receivers Amari Cooper and Robby Anderson, and cornerback Chris Harris and safeties Vonn Bell, Tony Jefferson and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, too.

As high of a bar as Roseman has set in previous years with a lot of pop and flash early, he is adept at waiting in the weeds, too, patiently waiting until the market settles somewhat and better deals can be found.