Eagles Snubbed Despite Super Bowl LIX Win
The Philadelphia Eagles were the top team in football in 2024 and it resulted in the second Super Bowl win in team history.
Philadelphia is loading up for its title defense and has the firepower to make a deep run again. The Eagles have it to the Super Bowl twice in the last three years and have won it once. The Eagles will try to get back there in 2025 and unsurprisingly will be found on primetime a few times, but not as much as you'd like expect.
Philadelphia actually doesn't even have the most primetime games of teams in the NFC East. The Eagles are scheduled to have five primetime games, which is tied with the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Dallas Cowboys have the most primetime games in the NFC East at six and the Kansas City Chiefs have the most primetime games in 2025 at seven, as shared by Pro Football Focus.
This is at least somewhat surprising. The Eagles are the reigning champions while there are a lot more questions around the Cowboys right now. Philadelphia and Dallas will open the 2025 season at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Septh. 4th. The entire Eagles schedule was released on Wednesday night. You can find the schedule and game-by-game predictions right here.
Did the schedule-makers get it right? This is a topic that will get talked about for months.
