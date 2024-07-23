Eagles Special Team Specialist Called Possible Cut Candidate This Summer
The Philadelphia Eagles will have some tough decisions to make this summer with training camp about to kick off.
Philadelphia has made a handful of additions this offseason and seems to be in a much better place on paper. While the offseason has been great, Philadelphia -- like every other team -- will have tough decisions to make in the near future.
The Eagles will have to trim down the roster and punt return specialist Britain Covey was called a possible cut candidate by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
"I think Covey is going to be on the Eagles’ 53-man roster," Zangaro said. "He ended up being one of the better punt returners in the NFL last season and it’s a role that’s worth keeping him in. But the Eagles did add a bunch of guys with return experience this offseason in Cooper DeJean, Ainias Smith, and Isaiah Rodgers. So if Covey doesn’t factor into the Eagles’ plans on offense, maybe they don’t think he’s worth keeping around as a punt returner. That might be a mistake but it’s not crazy to think it could happen."
Covey led the league in punt return yards with 417 and averaged 14.4 yards per return. He has a specific skill set that does help the Eagles out, but if he doesn't have a strong training camp changes could be coming. The Eagles will have to make some tough decisions and Covey could be at the expense of that.
