Eagles Specialist In Danger Of Being Cut This Offseason Despite Solid Season
The Philadelphia Eagles will have some tough decisions to make this offseason.
Philadelphia has been busy adding to the roster after a disastrous end to the 2023 season. The Eagles were 10-1 through their first 11 games but were 1-5 down the stretch and were upset in the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles have made a handful of additions this offseason and seem to be in a better spot, but there will be more changes coming. One player who could be in danger of getting cut this offseason is return specialist Britain Covey, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.
"Britain Covey has found a way to stick on the Eagles roster over the last two seasons," Ballentine said. "His kick and punt return abilities have seen him play in 33 of 34 regular season games. That streak will be challenged this summer, though.
"The Eagles put Covey on watch when they drafted Ainias Smith in the fifth round. Much like Covey, Smith is a bit undersized as a receiver. The 5'9", 190-pounder was actually utilized as a running back early in his Texas A&M career but was an All-SEC selection as a return man. Covey has already shown that he doesn't offer much as a receiver. He had six targets in 2023 and none in 2022."
Covey led the league with 417 yards on 29 punt return attempts in 16 games of action. While this is the case, he likely will be in a position battle when training camp rolls around.
More NFL: Newly Signed Linebacker May Get Cut By Eagles Despite Joining This Offseason