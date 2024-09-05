Eagles Standout Rookie Cracks Exclusive List With 2024 Season Kicking Off
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have a bright future.
Much has been discussed about how the Eagles ended the 2023 National Football League season. Philadelphia struggled down the stretch and didn't live up to expectations. While that was disappointing, this Eagles team should be much better than they were last year.
Philadelphia has plenty of talent. The Eagles don't have any clear weaknesses after what many called a successful offseason. Philadelphia entered the offseason hoping to boost the secondary and clearly did so throughout the National Football League Draft. Many praised the Eagles afterward for their selection of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
Both should play large roles for the Eagles in 2024 and CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin even mentioned Mitchell among the most likely options to win the National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.
"T-(Indianapolis Colts) (defensive end) Laiatu Latu, (Los Angeles Rams) (outside linebacker) Jared Verse (4 votes)," Benjamin said. "(Seattle Seahawks) (defensive end) Byron Murphy II (2 votes). Others receiving votes: (Pittsburgh Steelers) (linebacker) Payton Wilson, and Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell. Defensive players didn't dominate at the start of this year's draft, but Latu and Verse have a chance to redeem the 2024 rookie class with anticipated roles off the edge. Verse, in particular, should benefit from playing alongside promising Rams starters Kobie Turner and Byron Young in Los Angeles."
Mitchell has impressed throughout the summer and very well could be a future star in the making for Philadelphia.
