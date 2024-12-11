Eagles Star A.J. Brown Makes Cryptic Post Amid Jalen Hurts Drama
The Philadelphia Eagles are 11-2 and so you would think the vast majority of the chatter swirling around the team would be positive right now.
Philadelphia has won nine straight games, is in first place in the NFC East with a chance to clinch the division this weekend, and still has a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles haven't lost since their Week 5 bye week but pretty much everything this week has been doom and gloom.
The Eagles took down the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a game that probably was closer than it should've been with a final score of 22-16. After the game, star receiver A.J. Brown made comments about the passing offense to the media which has sparked a whole thing. Fan-favorite Brandon Graham commented on Brown and Hurts' relationship which fanned the flames even more.
Now, Brown has taken to Instagram in a cryptic way. He updated his profile photo to be a picture of The Joker portrayed by Heath Ledger.
This is just an Instagram profile picture, but because of the rest of the drama of the week, it has to be spoken about. Hopefully, the Eagles can sort out this mess internally as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia has a chance to do something special this season, but if there is in-fighting, that would significantly lower its chances at a Super Bowl run.
