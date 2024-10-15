Eagles Star Addresses Nick Sirianni On Rival Podcast
The Philadelphia Eagles did exactly what they needed to do on Sunday.
Philadelphia entered its Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns after losing two of its last three games. The Eagles fell against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 and entered their bye week in Week 5.
With the Eagles off for a week and coming off of a loss, there was a lot of negative chatter about the team over the last few weeks. There was even a lot of speculation about the future of head coach Nick Sirianni with the team.
Sirianni certainly heard some of the noise and, after the game on Sunday, turned around and was seen speaking to some of the fans. The Eagles head coach was apologetic on Monday, but things worked out for the team on Sunday.
Although Sirianni apologized, Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay seemed to love Sirianni's comments and said so on Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parson's podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons."
"Coach got back in the win column, so he's just excited," Slay said. "He's just happy to get back in the win column. We get booed just like everybody else gets booed in that stadium. Nick did it the best that he could and showed his personality a little bit. I saw that heat, though. He apologized to the fans as he should because the fans love him and do appreciate him as a coach. Emotions get involved. We are human."
It will be interesting to see if the Eagles can get back in the win column once again in Week 7 against the rival New York Giants.
