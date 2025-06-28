Eagles Star Blasts Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger
One Philadelphia Eagles legend spoke out recently about former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Roethlisberger recently said on his podcast, "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," that he would take Aaron Rodgers over Patrick Mahomes if they were both in their prime at the same time. Clearly, this comment struck a chord with former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy who responded on FS1’s The Facility.
"Big Ben hates," McCoy said. "One thing about Big Ben, you play 18 years, you have no All-Pros, not one, not one first-team, not one second-team...This is just me, I don’t respect players that talk about greats a certain way and you have nowhere the type of success they had. You played for 18 years, and you never was considered the best quarterback or the second-best quarterback in football."
It's a quiet time in the offseason right now across the National Football League. We still are a few weeks away from training camps opening up across the league and so there isn't real action to talk about on the field. Soon enough, that will change and we'll be able to take a look at roster battles and playbooks rather than two retired players discussing hypotheticals.
While this is the case, McCoy certainly didn't hold back when talking about Roethlisberger. It would be surprising if there was some sort of response, but if so, it will be covered here as well. We'll see what happens but real action can't come fast enough.