Eagles Star Came At 'Considerable Bargain'
There's already a lot of buzz about the Philadelphia Eagles' big addition to the pass rush.
Philadelphia traded up to the No. 31 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft and selected former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. This is a guy who was widely considered to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class but injuries dropped his stock.
The Eagles were able to swoop in and nab him. The Athletic's Brooks Kubena called the move a "considerable bargain" and also called Campbell Philadelphia's "best value pick."
"Philadelphia Eagles: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama," Kubena said. "Round 1, No. 31. The Eagles believe they acquired Campbell at a considerable bargain. Howie Roseman said the Alabama linebacker was a 'top-10 player' on their draft board. Health concerns prompted Campbell’s fall but the Eagles accepted both the risk of Campbell’s injury history and the uncertainty of just when he will be available for football activities.
"The payoff could be substantial. Campbell’s size (6-foot-2, 235 pounds), speed (19.45 mph shuffle sprint) and physicality make him one of the most athletic defenders in the draft."
Campbell had the best year of his college career in 2024 with Alabama. He racked up 117 tackles in 13 games and tallied 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, two passes defended, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.
The Eagles haven't traditionally taken linebackers in the first round of the NFL Draft under Howie Roseman, but Campbell is special and now the Eagles have potentially their next star for the defense.
More NFL: Eagles Just Weeks Away From Next Controversial Test