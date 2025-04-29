Eagles Star Compared To Cowboys' Micah Parsons
The Philadelphia Eagles made some very intriguing moves this past week led by the selection of former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 pick in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Campbell has some injury question marks, but is a game-changer when healthy. For example, he shined in 2024 with Alabama with 117 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one interception, two passes defended, and two forced fumbles.
The Eagles lost pieces of the pass rush this offseason already and now Campbell will be someone who could potentially help the team for years to come. The Athletic's Dane Brugler shared a ranking of each team's draft class and had Philadelphia at No. 11. Brugler had Campbell as their favorite pick for the Eagles and compared him to Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.
"Favorite pick: Jihaad Campbell, Edge/LB, Alabama," Brugler said. "With some teams concerned about his durability, Campbell fell to the bottom of Round 1 — and into Eagles general manager Howie Roseman’s sights. We don’t have a crystal-clear picture of how Philadelphia plans to use him, but it sounds like he might become the Eagles’ version of Micah Parsons, which is an ideal fit for his talent as a downhill force player. Sign me all the way up."
If the Eagles could somehow get a player at even near the type of player the Parsons is, they could be even better in 2025 than they were in 2024 when they won the Super Bowl. The Eagles had the best defense in football last season and now have anothers potential star at their disposal.