Eagles Star Could Be Out 'Few Weeks,' Per Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles can't seem to escape the injury bug right now.
Philadelphia's offense took a major hit early on, with star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both missing time. With both out, tight end Dallas Goedert stepped up in the offense and was putting up career numbers. But now, he unfortunately will be missing some time.
Goedert unfortunately suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles' Week 6 clash against the Cleveland Browns and was forced to miss much of the contest. It doesn't sound like that will be all the time that he misses. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane shared on social media that it is expected that Goedert could miss a "few weeks."
Hearing Dallas Goedert could be out a few weeks," McLane said. "Darius Slay trending toward being good for Sunday."
Goedert tallied 24 receptions and 301 receiving yards across the Eagles' first five games of the season. Goedert's career-high for yards in a season is 830 yards, and is career-high for yards per game is 55.3.
Entering Philadelphia's Week 6 clash, Goedert's yards per game sat at 75.25, and he was on pace for 1,279.25 yards over 17 games. Hopefully, he is able to return in the near future because that type of production certainly is needed in the Eagles offense.
Philadelphia now has Brown and Smith back into the mix, but having Goedert over the middle is extremely important. Philadelphia recently brought veteran C.J. Uzomah back into the mix, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him get an opportunity.
Hopefully, Goedert is back very soon.
