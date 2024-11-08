Eagles Star Could Cut Ties With Philly With 'Plenty Of Interest' Expected
The 2024 National Football League regular is somehow over halfway done.
We are now in Week 10 action, and it kicked off on Thursday night with an exciting clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. The Philadelphia Eagles will return to the field on Sunday against one of their biggest rivals in the Dallas Cowboys.
There's a lot to like about this Eagles team, and they currently are one of the hottest teams in football, with four straight wins heading into the clash against the Cowboys.
Philadelphia should have its full focus on finding ways to continue adding depth to the organization with the playoffs looking like a real possibility and hopefully a deep run as well.
Over the next few months, the team will be discussed heavily as the playoffs approach. Now that we are in the second half of the season, free agency after the campaign will start to get brought up as well.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox already put together a list of the top 50 players expected to hit free agency and had Eagles star Josh Sweat at No. 38. Knox also noted that Sweat will have "plenty of interest" on the open market which could make a return difficult.
"Josh Sweat has been one of the few consistent pass-rushers for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, though his statistical production peaked back in 2022," Knox said. "He had 11 sacks that season and only produced 6.5 in 2023.
"However, sacks don't tell the whole story, as Sweat also had 37 quarterback pressures last year. At only 27 years old, he should command plenty of interest on the open market."
Losing Sweat would be tough, but it's still too early to be thinking about free agency.
