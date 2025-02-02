Eagles Star Duo Land Nearly $30K In Fines Before Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles have just one more game left this season.
Philadelphia is one week away from facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. We are just seven days away from finding out if the Eagles can make history or if the season will end with a Super Bowl loss against Kansas City for the second time in three years.
Although most of the focus obviously is on the game, two Eagles stars also lost a little bit of cash as well. The National Football League announced that Pro Bowlers AJ Browns and Jalen Carter both picked up fines in the NFC Championship Game.
Brown landed an $11,255 fine for unnecessary roughness for a facemask in the second quarter of the clash against the Commanders. Carter was hit with a $17,445 fine for unnecessary roughness because of "striking/kicking/kneeing" in the fourth quarter tof he tilt.
Brown's fine came from an uncalled facemask against cornerback Marshon Lattimore when the two were scrapping in the contest. Carter's fine came from open-hand smacking Commanders center Tyler Biadasz.
That's unfortunate for both of the Eagles' stars, but luckily they still have one more game ahead of them. Philadelphia will return to the field on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Hopefully, the Eagles stars don't come away with any more fines before the season comes to an end. Even with those fines, a Super Bowl ring will take the sting away.
