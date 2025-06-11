Eagles Star Feeling 'Responsibility' After Blockbuster
The Philadelphia Eagles broke precedent this offseason when it comes to the linebacker position.
Howie Roseman and the Eagles haven't been known for heavy investment in the linebacker position, but that has changed with Vic Fangio as the team's defensive coordinator. The Eagles took a chance on Zack Baun last year on a cheap, one-year deal and he arguably was the biggest breakout star of the 2024 season.
He was named to the First-Team All-Pro after being a role player with the New Orleans Saints for four years. The Eagles rewarded him by handing him a well-deserved three-year, $51 million deal.
Baun talked about his deal and the newfound "responsibility" with it.
"Definitely valued," Baun said. "Definitely appreciated. And we appreciate that as well. It also comes with a lot of responsibility. There's a lot of money in our room now. And that's also a standard that was set in that room last year."
In 2024, Baun arguably was the key to the defense. He started 16 games in the regular season and finished the season with 151 total tackles, one interception, four passes defended, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 3 1/2 sacks, and five quarterback hits. Baun carried over his breakout performance into the postseason and had a takeaway in all four postseason games en route to Philadelphia's Super Bowl LIX win.
The Eagles clearly have found value at linebacker and that continued in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 31.