Eagles' Star Has 6-Word Answer On Slowing Patrick Mahomes Down
There is a lot of excitement across Philadelphia right now.
The Super Bowl is just four days away and the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for what should be a juggernaut affair. The Eagles and Chiefs seem to be pretty evenly matched and it's going to be anyone's game.
Philadelphia is going to have its hands full trying to slow down Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. That much is obvious. No one has really figured out how to stop Mahomes, but Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter gave a simple six-word answer on how to try.
"One thing is to sack him," Carter said at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night.
It's obviously easier said than done, but Carter has been a game-breaker this year. He had 4.5 sacks throughout the regular season and has two in the playoffs so far. If anyone could get to Mahomes, it could be Carter.
The 23-year-old has gotten plenty of praise this season and even recently was compared to former Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald by the 10-time Pro Bowler. Carter has come into his own this season and was named to the Pro Bowl and was also named second-team All-Pro.
The Eagles are lucky to have him and hopefully, he will be able to make a big impact on the Super Bowl on Sunday. Luckily, we are just a few days away from the real action now rather than speculation and chatter.
