Eagles Star Has High Praise For Rookie; Did Philadelphia Find Next Star?
The Philadelphia Eagles entered the offseason with a few clear needs.
Philadelphia had a great start to the 2023 season but collapsed down the stretch and was upset in the playoffs early. It wasn't the Eagles' year and one of the biggest reasons why was a weakness in the secondary.
The Eagles didn't get the production it expected out of the cornerback position and because of this addressed the need in the National Football League Draft by selecting both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
DeJean hasn't been fully healthy so he hasn't been able to show what he can do in training camp. Mitchell, on the other hand, has been healthy and impressive. He has been so good and has earned the approval of star receiver DeVonta Smith, according to CBS News Philadelphia's Jeff Kerr.
"DeVonta Smith didn't go up against Philadelphia Eagles rookie Quinyon Mitchell in training camp until this week," Kerr said. "The Eagles wideout smiled at the experience, noticing how the subtle Mitchell had some words for him.
"'I got open, I caught the ball and he told me my route was trash," Smith said with a smile. "I like it, though. He's a great guy. I like what I'm seeing.' Mitchell is putting himself in position to start in the slot come Week 1. He would be the first Eagles rookie cornerback to start prior to Week 5 of his rookie season since Eric Allen in 1988."
The fact that Mitchell already is shining in camp should make Philadelphia fans happy with the 2024 season right around the corner.
