Eagles Star Has Surprising Take On Winning Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia has made the Super Bowl in two of the last three years and just got over the hump. The Eagles got revenge over the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs after losing two years ago.
It’s the Eagles’ second Super Bowl win in team history. One guy who knows a thing or two about winning is receiver DeVonta Smith. He’s won at every level and talked about the win and now it felt on the “7PM In Brooklyn” podcast and had a somewhat surprising response.
"I’m gonna be real with you," Smith said. "For me, you know, I’ve played at the biggest game on every stage. I think for me, the Super Bowl, it felt like that just because I was at home. It was just the emotion of me being home, but like once we won, it was just kinda like, eh.”
That's definitely a somewhat surprising response for someone who just won the Super Bowl, but then again he has done nothing but win. He won two National Championships in college, has been on one of the best teams in the league for years, and just won the Super Bowl. That's a lot of success.
Smith certainly is a key piece for the Eagles and this could be just the beginning. Philadelphia could just be kicking off a stretch of winning at a high level deep into the playoffs.
The Eagles have arguably the best roster in football even after losing a ton of pieces this offseason. Hopefully, the Eagles can make another deep run in 2025.
More NFL: Eagles’ Saquon Barkley’s Advice Seems To Have Worked Out