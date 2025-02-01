Eagles Star Hints At Potential Super Bowl Availability
The Philadelphia Eagles are just over one week away from taking the field with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line.
Philadelphia will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9 and one of the biggest questions for the team is whether or not beloved defensive end Brandon Graham will be able to return to the field.
He's been out since Nov. 24 with a triceps injury, but the Eagles opened the practice window for him this week and there have been some rumblings about a potential shocking return. In recent weeks, he's been coy. Graham was asked numerous times if he would be able to return for the Super Bowl and most of the answers hinted at the possibility, but didn't confirm anything.
Now that he's returned to practice, it's looking like more of an option. Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com shared a video speaking to Graham and it sounds like he's making progress.
"It's light and I barely feel it," Graham said. "It doesn't stop me from what I'm doing. I ain't worried about it. I thought so and wasn't sure how I was going to feel with the brace, but it doesn't feel any different...Another positive step, excited, heck of a practice by the guys. We're just taking it one day at a time and trying not to rush this. We have less than two weeks together before this team is either going to be royalty or you know the other stuff. We plan on finishing the deal."
Hopefully, this is a good sign that we could see Graham back on the field in New Orleans against the Chiefs.
