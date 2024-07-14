Eagles Star Hints That His Time With Team May Be Coming To An End Soon
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking like a team that truly can compete for a Super Bowl in 2024.
Philadelphia is loaded all throughout the roster. The Eagles have talent everywhere and there is a great mix of star veterans and young players looking to take a leap. One player who is expected to play a major role with the Eagles in 2024 certainly is star cornerback Darius Slay.
The six-time Pro Bowler has been fantastic since joining the Eagles ahead of the 2020 season and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. Although he will play a large role with the team this season, he insinuated that there may not be much time left in his playing career to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
“Ahh (expletive). Not too many,” Slay said. “I’m not going to just keep playing. I’m going to let these young guys eat. That’s what I’m here for, to make sure these guys get there. And when my time is up, It’s up. I’m ready to be a full-time daddy and stuff. I got a daughter who’s running track. Ready to have my track hat on. I’m trying to get into tennis too so I can be like a tennis dad and all kind of great stuff.”
Slay has two years left on his deal and is 33 years old so it wouldn't be too surprising to see this be his last contract. Hopefully he can continue to shine for as long as he wants to continue playing.
