Eagles Star Linked To NFC Team Having Wild Offseason
Things have started to quiet down across the National Football League.
This isn't too shocking. The Super Bowl came and passed in February -- and it was a great one for the Philadelphia Eagles. Rumors quickly started to build up afterward in preparation for free agency and the new NFL league year that began in March.
Free agency opening obviously led to a flurry of big-name moves across the league and even some trades. One team that has had a wild offseason so far is the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks traded Geno Smith away and signed Sam Darnold. That would be a busy offseason in itself but that's not all that's happened for the team.
Seattle traded DK Metcalf away, cut ties with Tyler Lockett, and signed Cooper Kupp. It's been an eventful offseason, to say the least, but could there be more moves coming? CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin made a list of hypothetical landing spots for Eagles star Dallas Goedert and had the Seahawks on his list.
"Seattle Seahawks," Benjamin said. "The Seahawks currently have Noah Fant atop the tight end depth chart, but the former trade acquisition is particularly pricey; he could be cut to save close to $9 million this season. And team brass hasn't been hesitant to remake the offensive infrastructure around new quarterback Sam Darnold as of late."
Goedert is likely the biggest name rumored to be on the trade market right now. It's unclear for sure if he will be moved, but it does seem at least somewhat likely. Seattle is a hypothetical landing spot, but it has been busy so far this offseason. It clearly can't be ruled out for anything.
