Eagles Star May Have Played Final Game In Philadelphia
There have been rumors building up for weeks about the future of tight end Dallas Goedert.
He's spent his entire career to this point as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles but he has one more year on his deal and is expensive. There have been trade rumors recently about him and the team didn't really do anything to dispel the rumors at the NFL Owners Meetings.
Instead, head coach Nick Sirianni praised Goedert but said that "Right now, he's on our football team." He continued speaking and had nothing but good things to say about Goedert and said the team wants to have as many guys back as possible, but noted that in the NFL that's not always possible.
ESPN's Tim McManus talked about Goedert afterward and shared that it's "hard to envision" Goedert returning barring a pay cut or something of that nature.
"With only so much cash to go around, they're making some tough choices this offseason on contributors with sizable salaries who haven't been identified as core options moving forward," McManus said. "Goedert's injury history (he has missed three-plus games in each of the past three seasons) appears to be working against him in that regard. Outside of him taking a pay cut, it's hard to envision Goedert returning to Philly in 2025."
Goedert has been a key piece of this offense for seven years now. Losing him would be difficult and it sounds like there's a chance of that right now.
