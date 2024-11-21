Eagles Star Misses Practice Putting Status For Rams Game In Question
The Philadelphia Eagles have dealt with plenty of injuries this season.
Philadelphia has found ways to weather the storm as the injuries have popped up and is one of the hottest teams in football, but things certainly haven't been very easy. The Eagles were bitten by the injury bug early and that is the biggest reason why the team was 2-2 through four weeks.
The Eagles have been healthier -- at least on offense -- since the Week 5 bye week and it has helped lead to six straight wins. Philadelphia will face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday looking for its ninth win of the season.
There's a chance that the Eagles will end up being without the services of one of their biggest stars. Superstar receiver DeVonta Smith missed practice on Wednesday and was forced out of practice once again on Thursday.
Smith has been dealing with a hamstring injury and at this point it's unclear what his status will be for Sunday's clash against the Rams. Smith missed some practice time last week as well due to his hamstring, but was able to play as the team took on the Washington Commanders.
Hopefully, the playmaker will be able to get back on the practice field with enough time to prepare for Sunday's clash. If not, hopefully, he isn't forced to miss too much time. His status is worth watching throughout the rest of the week.
