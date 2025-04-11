Eagles Star Named Philly’s Top Trade Candidate
The Philadelphia Eagles already made one big trade this offseason and there has been rumors that more could come.
Specifically, Bryce Huff and Dallas Goedert are guys that have floated and reported as potential options to be shipped out of town.
FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano continued the chatter on Thursday and shared a post in which he talked about each team’s top trade piece. Goedert was the guy for Philly.
"Philadelphia Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert," Vacchiano said. "He can be one of the NFL's best tight ends when he's healthy, but there's a significant block of games every year when he's just not. He could still help the Eagles as they try to defend their Super Bowl title, but he's also 30, heading toward free agency after the season, and GM Howie Roseman is always trying to stay one step ahead. If he can get a decent pick for Goedert and then replace him in the draft, he'll have already prepared the Eagles for the future."
It seems like there’s a very real chance that Goedert could be gone. That post was speculation more than anything, but both Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman have talked about him a few times and didn’t really indicate anything other than the partnership possibly coming to an end.
He’s in the final year of a four-year, $57 million deal and is coming off a season in which he was only able to play in 10 games in the regular season. Goedert returned for the playoffs and showed how dynamic he can be, but will the Eagles look to go cheaper at the position?