Eagles Star Opened Up About Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most polarizing head coaches in football in Nick Sirianni.
There were people calling for his job last year, but he and the team overall defied all odds and ended up winning Super Bowl LIX. Sirianni was rightfully rewarded with a new contract. Eagles star Lane Johnson opened up about Sirianni on FOX Sports 1's “The Facility."
"I think he’s evolved as he’s become a head coach," Johnson said. "There’s things, you know, he had some vocal stuff on the sidelines, but he’s addressed stuff with the team when he’s wrong, and I think that makes him human, makes him vulnerable, and I think it makes guys communicate more effectively with him."
The Eagles are lucky to have Sirianni and are widely considered to be among the top contenders in the NFC heading into the 2025 season. The Eagles' offense is almost identical to what it was in 2024, aside from the loss of Mekhi Becton. The defense is loaded with plenty of talent still despite the losses the offseason brought.
Sirianni has done pretty much nothing but win since arriving in Philadelphia. It may not always be pretty and he may rub some people the wrong way, but he is the man for the job for the Eagles. He knows how to put the team in the right position, as shown through the team's Super Bowl LIX win. How will the team respond in 2025?
