Eagles Star Plans To Play Vs. Commanders Despite Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of their biggest games of the season on Sunday when they take on the Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia is riding a 10-game winning streak heading into their Week 16 showdown against one of its biggest rivals. If the Eagles win on Sunday against Washington, they will win the NFC East title. Philadelphia only needs one more win to earn the crown in general, but it could be nice to win it on Sunday.
Washington isn't ruled out for the top spot in the NFC East yet, but it would need to win its final three games while the Eagles lose all three games to have any chance.
With the pivotal clash coming up, there have been some question marks for the Eagles due to injuries. Eagles receiver AJ Brown has been dealing with a knee injury, but it doesn't sound like it will force him to miss time. He said that he will be playing against the Commanders on Friday in a clip shared by ESPN's Tim McManus.
When Brown has been on the field this season, the Eagles certainly have been at their best. Philadelphia hasn't lost a game in which Brown has played this year. He missed the team's losses against the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the year as well as the win over the New Orleans Saints.
Philadelphia is 11-0 with Brown on the field this season and it sounds like he will be on the field on Sunday.
More NFL: Eagles Urged To Sign Pro Bowler As Jalen Hurts Backup