Eagles Star 'Preferred To Stay' With Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to end up losing a major piece after all.
Over the last few months, there's been a lot of speculation and rumors about the possibility of tight end Dallas Goedert getting traded. He was one of the most talked about trade candidates in the league as the NFL Draft approached, while this is the case, he isn't going anywhere, as shared by Philadelphia Eagles on SI's John McMullen.
"After an offseason of uncertainty, the Eagles and star tight end Dallas Goedert have agreed on a reworked contract that will keep the eight-year veteran in Philadelphia for the 2025 season, according to a league source," McMullen said. "Concerned with what is expected to be a flurry of big-money extensions for younger stars in the coming months, the Eagles considered trade offers for Goedert, 30, through the offseason and draft."
Once the Eagles didn't select a tight end in the NFL Draft, it seemed like the best option was going to be keeping Goedert around because there really weren't any others out there at the same level in free agency.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also weighed in on the Eagles' decision to keep Goedert and shared that the team did have trade offers for him, but he "preferred to stay" in Philadelphia.
"The team had trade offers for Goedert during the draft," Garafolo said. "He was in the loop. Decided to remain with the team and selflessly restructured to try running it back...The Eagles had to allocate their money across the roster, so they entertained trade offers for Goedert, though they always kept the door open for his return. Coaches wanted him back. Goedert preferred to stay in Philly over other possible destinations that were presented."