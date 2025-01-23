Eagles Star Revealed As Finalist For Defensive Player Of The Year Award
The Philadelphia Eagles had a fantastic regular season and that could lead to some hardware.
Philadelphia is just a few days away from facing off against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. If the Eagles win and move on to the Super Bowl, they could get some hardware in that respect with a Vince Lombardi Trophy.
On top of that, individuals absolutely could be in line to also earn some recognition as well. The Associated Press revealed the finalists for the National Football League's top honors of the season and Philadelphia was well-represented. One that stood out is the fact that breakout star linebacker Zack Baun was named a finalist for the Defensive Player Of The Year Award.
Baun joined the Eagles this past offseason after spending four years mainly as a role player for the New Orleans Saints. He jumped into the Eagles' starting lineup and no one could've predicted what would happen next.
Baun was arguably the best linebacker in football this year and helped make Philadelphia's defense the top one in the National Football League. Baun finished the regular season with one interception, four passes defended, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 3.5 sacks, 151 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and was named to the All-Pro first team and to the Pro Bowl.
It certainly has been a magical season for Baun and he has a chance at even more praise. Hopefully, the Eagles can work out a new deal with him after the season.
