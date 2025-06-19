Eagles Star Revealed Unexpected Advice From Legend
The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have one of the league's top tight ends in town.
Philadelphia didn't trade Dallas Goedert despite plenty of trade rumors. He restructured his deal and recently made it clear that he didn't want to leave. The playmaker was a big part in the Eagles taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Now, he will be a part of the team's attempt to repeat.
He recently joined "Takeoff with John Clark" with NBC Sports Philadelphia and shared some unlikely advice he received this offseason from legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.
"He would make fake quotes and put them in the locker room because nobody was saying that they were bad or they beat them," Goedert said. "So he put, 'My receiver can't get off a press.' He would put that in his receiver's locker. (The receiver would say), 'Are you serious, he said that?!' It's just finding different ways to keep yourself motivated when the negative isn't coming at you."
Now, that's pretty good. The Eagles should do something like that in 2025. Philadelphia is bringing back a good chunk of the roster and widely is considered to be among the top teams in the NFL again heading into the campaign. If there's a team that can repeat, it would be this version of the Eagles. Unlike some of Manning's teams, though, there probably will be negative buzz about Phildaelphia no matter how many games the team wins.
