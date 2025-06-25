Eagles Star Revealed Why He Returned To Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles made the right call this offseason.
There were weeks of rumors about tight end Dallas Goedert. There was a time around the 2025 NFL Draft in which it seemed like he was going to be traded. Even after the draft ended, there were still rumors for a few days.
The Eagles didn't utilize free agency to sign a high-end tight end and also didn't draft a tight end. If the Eagles had moved on from Goedert, the offense would've taken a significant hit. Luckily, the Eagles found a way to restructure his deal and keep him around.
Goedert opened up about why he opted to stick around in Philadelphia on "ESPN's NFL Live," as transcribed by NFL.com's Nick Shook.
"Yeah, so when I got drafted a year after they won the Super Bowl, I was able to experience the fun parts of a Super Bowl the year after winning the Super Bowl," Goedert said. "After we won and the opportunity to run it back again to see the banner drop, it just wouldn't have felt -- it would have felt I was missing on a lot not being there to see all that stuff. I got a lot of love for the city of Philadelphia, the ownership all the way to the cooks in the building. I got a great relationship with all of them. So, I figured for me it was best to work out a deal, so I could stay there and be with the people I find that are important and try to win another one."
The Eagles are lucky to still have him and he'll surely play a big role in the offense in 2025.