Eagles Star Reveals Pitch For Patriots RB
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a lot of success in recent memory, including two Super Bowl wins.
Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl win came in 2018 over the New England Patriots. Before that, the Eagles landed a few former Patriots, including Chris Long and X.
Long recently joined "Exciting Mics" and talked about the recruiting pitch to get Blount to Philadelphia
"I'll never forget calling LG," Long said. "Bro, it's awesome here. I've been talking to these people, I just signed. Like, you need to get down here..."
You can check out the entire clip right here.
Long was with the Patriots in 2016 and joined the Eagles in 2017 and was a part of the Super Bowl-winning roster. Blount also was with the Patriots in 2016 and was with the Eagles in 2017. Blount racked up 766 rushing yards in the regular season as a member of the Eagles and two rushing touchdowns. In the Super Bowl, Blount had 90 rushing yards and touchdown to take down his old team in the Super Bowl.
Long had two quarterback hits in the Super Bowl over the Patriots.
All in all, it certainly seems like things worked out for the former Patriots duo as members of the Eagles. Philadelphia has developed into one of the most dominant franchises in recent memory and that continued with a Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles are widely considered to be the favorites once again heading into 2025.