Eagles Star Reveals What Led To Pay Cut
The Philadelphia Eagles are keeping one of the best pass-catching tight ends in football.
Dallas Goedert was the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason but he isn't going anywhere. He will be a free agent after the 2025 season ends, but he will help the Eagles try to repeat as Super Bowl champs.
So, why did he take a paycut to stick around?
"Yeah, so when I got drafted a year after they won the Super Bowl, I was able to experience the fun parts of a Super Bowl the year after winning the Super Bowl," Goedert said on ESPN's "NFL Live" as transcribed by NFL.com's Nick Shook. "After we won and the opportunity to run it back again to see the banner drop, it just wouldn't have felt -- it would have felt I was missing on a lot not being there to see all that stuff.
"I got a lot of love for the city of Philadelphia, the ownership all the way to the cooks in the building. I got a great relationship with all of them. So, I figured for me it was best to work out a deal, so I could stay there and be with the people I find that are important and try to win another one."
This is a guy Eagles fans should be fired up about. He is doing everything he can for the team. Hopefully, he gets repaid by the franchise with another ring.
