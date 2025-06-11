Eagles Star Saquon Barkley Broke 8-Year Streak
The Philadelphia Eagles have the best running back in the National Football League and he clearly is beloved across the league.
Barkley is a star in Philadelphia but that's not all. The National Football League Players Association shared on Wednesday that Barkley became the first running back since 2017 to claim the top spot in the NFLPA’s Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List.
"Saquon Barkley claimed the retail crown atop the NFLPA’s Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List, becoming the first running back since 2017 to finish No. 1," the NFLPA announced He’s joined by a standout group in the top 10, including Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels, C.J. Stroud, Josh Allen, Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Micah Parsons and Justin Jefferson – highlighting just a portion of the 50 players driving retail demand last season.
"The NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Sales List ranks the league’s top retail performers based on sales of officially licensed player products from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025. It is the most comprehensive and up-to-date snapshot of player-driven consumer demand, offering a strong indicator of the NFL’s most marketable and influential athletes – impacting everything from endorsements to overall earning potential."
Barkley finished just in front of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The top 10 on the list were:
1. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders
5. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans
6. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
7. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
9. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys
10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
