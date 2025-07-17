Eagles Star Sets Record Straight On Philly Drama
The Philadelphia Eagles trade CJ Gardner-Johnson away this offseason and that stirred up plenty of drama.
The star safety has talked about the move left and right ever since and even said that he doesn't think Philadelphia will ever win a ring without him. He recently joined "The Pivot Podcast" with Ryan Clark and addressed his own comments and apologized.
"It's a disrespect to Jalen Carter, A.J. Brown—I can name all those guys on that team—Lane Johnson," Gardner-Johnson said. "Because Lane is my big vet and Lane would tell me, 'Hey, (C.J.), I got your back, but when you do too much, I don't got your back. And that's one of those moments that's too much.' Because it's taken away from his career. He done it. He done it before me. Apologizing to the guys in Philly, I got nothing against them. And if they win six more rings without me, they deserve it, because that's the type of players they are."
Clearly, there has been some drama since Philadelphia traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. But, now, things seem to be calming down. The Eagles freed up some cash by training him and Gardner-Johnson is going to get to play for another contender. At the end of the day, what else could you ask for in a trade?
It's going to be sad to not see Gardner-Johnson taking the field for Philadelphia in 2025, but it clearly seems like it was the right decision.