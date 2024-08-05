Eagles Star Surprisingly Linked To AFC West Team With High Hopes for 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles likely will be among the top teams in the National Football League in 2024.
Philadelphia certainly spent the offseason looking to fill roster holes. While this is the case and the Eagles should be better this season, they will have to make some tough decisions in the not-so-distant future.
One player whose future with the Eagles could be up for question is Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Sweat. Losing him would be a massive downgrade for the Eagles. Sweat is just 27 years old and is under contract in 2025 as well. It would be surprising to see him leave the Eagles, but Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed the Denver Broncos as a possible landing spot for him.
"2025 Free Agency: Edge Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles," Rymer said. "Jonathan Cooper developed into a legitimate edge rusher last season. He posted a 14.3 percent pressure rate while racking up 8.5 sacks. If he builds on that success, he'll become the kind of edge-rusher who could anchor the unit.
"Depending on what Jonah Ellis looks like as a rookie, the Broncos still might be in the market for a second rusher who could give them a strong starting duo on the edge. Josh Sweat will be one of the top options. He exploded for 11 sacks in 2022 but followed it up with just 6.5 last year. He could earn himself a lot of money by having a big year in 2024."
Sweat has developed into a Pro Bowler with the Eagles and should be an important piece for the team once again in 2024.
More NFL: Eagles Surprisingly Linked To Standout 49ers Defender As Free Agent Target