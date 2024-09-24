Eagles Star Takes Shot At Cowboys Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles won't take the Dallas Cowboys on for the first time until Week 9 but there already has been some fireworks.
Philadelphia has had a much more successful start to the 2024 National Football League regular season. The Eagles are 2-1 on the young season and could've been 3-0 if they didn't fall a part against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas is 1-2 on the young season including a blowout loss against the New Orleans Saints and a surprising loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Although the two sides won't square up for a few weeks, that isn't stopping players from heading to social media. Parsons took a shot at Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on his podcast "The Edge with Micah Parsons."
"I don't know who (CJ Gardner-Johnson) thinks he is," Parsons said. "We've been dealing with this cat for a while."
Gardner-Johnson took to social media to respond.
"Fam, the league knows who I am (forget the narrative) (Micah Parsons)," Gardner-Johnson posted. "You can check my track record and how I overcame a lot! Won a lot more playoff games than you, too my guy. We can watch film on your podcast from rookie year to now!!! If people don’t know who I am."
The upcoming Week 9 clash between the Eagles and Cowboys already was expected to be a good one, but now it should be even better. The two sides clearly don't like each other much and that could lead to a great game.
