Eagles Stars Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts Turn Heads
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a wild offseason to this point.
There have been plenty of additions and subtractions to this point for the roster, but the offseason has been filled with more than just transactions. Outside of the roster itself, there have been engagements, Super Bowl celebrations, and plenty of excitement. That's what happens when you win the Super Bowl.
The Eagles have made headlines left and right for more than just their play on the field. This was the case on Monday night as well. The annual Met Gala was held and a handful of NFL superstars were in attendance, including Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts.
At this point last year the vibe was completely different in Philadelphia. The Eagles were coming off a season that had such high hopes but ended in disappointment. The Eagles fell a part down the stretch during the 2023 season and then were upset quickly in the playoffs.
Philadelphia made the big move to sign Barkley last year, but there still wasn't a ton of buzz heading into the season. After the Eagles started the campaign 2-2, the buzz got even worse. But, the Eagles turned things around and have had a meteoric rise. With the Super Bowl win, we have seen the coverage of the team transform over the last few months. The Eagles are riding a high and have the roster to continue that trend right into the 2025 season.