Eagles Starter Absolutely Roasts MetLife Stadium Ahead Of Return
It certainly doesn't sound like one Philadelphia Eagles starter wants to make the trip to MetLife Stadium.
Philadelphia will take on the rival New York Giants on the road on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles are looking to build off an ugly win over the Cleveland Browns and have a tough task ahead of them with the Giants.
Eagles starter Mekhi Becton certainly knows a thing or two about MetLife Stadium. He was selected in the first round of the 2020 National Football League Draft by the New York Jets and spent the first four years of his National Football League career in town.
MetLife Stadium was his home for a few years, but clearly Becton doesn't want to return as he absolutely blasted the stadium ahead of the Week 7 clash, as transcribed by CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.
"I don't wanna play in that (explicit) stadium," Becton said. "It's bad. Everything is just bad about that stadium. I don't really like it. I'm just glad I only gotta do it one time a year. Just gotta go in there, do my 1-11 and go home.
"You can just tell the difference like if you was to get on that turf and (then) go on a different turf. You can tell. It's a night and day difference in turf. It just feels lifted. There's a lot of things that doesn't feel right about that turf."
Philadelphia has a tough matchup ahead of it, and it doesn't sound like Becton thinks field conditions will help the situation.
