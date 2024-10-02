Eagles Starter Called 'Disappointment;' Is Trade Coming?
Could a trade be on the horizon for the Philadelphia Eagles?
Philadelphia currently is 2-2 on the young season and has a little bit of time until its next matchup. The Eagles have been dealing with a handful of injuries already this season and, luckily, already are on their bye week. Philadelphia won't return to the field until Oct. 13 against the Cleveland Browns.
With the Eagles on their bye week, now is the time for the franchise to take a look at the roster and make any changes if necessary. Philadelphia was busy this past offseason and made a flurry of additions. One move that the team made was bringing in former New York Jets defensive end Bryce Huff.
It's still early, but the signing hasn't worked out so far this season for the Eagles. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler called the signing one of the biggest disappointments of the offseason.
"Bryce Huff has also been a disappointment in Philadelphia, there's no way around it," Fowler said. "The edge rusher is on a $51 million contract and has one solo tackle and no quarterback pressures at the quarter mark of the season. Adjustments to a new system and the way the Eagles are using him seem to be factors, but the return on investment is less than ideal, especially against the backdrop of the Reddick trade."
Could this lead to a possible deal? With the trade deadline one month away, there has been some speculation about a possible move. This certainly is unlikely right now, though. The Eagles made a large investment in him this past offseason and won't give up on him after four games. Philadelphia hasn't been as good as it hoped, but things should change, and hopefully, the bye week serves as a soft reset.
