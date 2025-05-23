Eagles Starter Found Unorthodox Way To Rehab
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a big blow in the playoffs on the way to the Super Bowl.
Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean had a bounce back year in 2024 and finished the regular season with three sacks and 128 total tackles in 15 games. He finished 17th in the AP National Football League Comeback Player of the Year Award voting after playing just five games in 2023.
Dean was a big piece for Vic Fangio's offense, but he suffered a torn left patellar tendon in the team's playoff clash against the Green Bay Packers. He had six total tackles and two tackles for loss quickly but unfortunately went down with the knee injury.
He has been rehabbing since and NBC Philadelphia 10's Brendan Brightman and Matt DeLucia shared that he has found an unorthodox way to help his knee improve: ballet.
"BalletX, Philadelphia's premiere contemporary ballet company, has picked up a new recruit," Brightman and DeLucia said. "As Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean recovers from a knee injury he suffered during the playoffs last season, he has taken up ballet to become lighter and more agile on the football field.
"'There's way more flexibility, of course. Way more mobility,' Dean said of the results of his ballet training. 'It's definitely something that's helping with my rehab...You just feel a change immediately. After you stretch, you're not as tight or as sore,' he added....'I'm not interested in ballet, I'm in it for the mobility work and the stretching,' Dean said."
Clearly, he's doing everything that he can do to get back on the field and Philadelphia is going to need him in 2025.
More NFL: Jason Kelce Reveals 'Main Reason' Behind 'Tush Push' Cameo