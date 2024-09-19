Eagles Starter Has Bad Blood With Saints Ahead Of Clash
Will the Philadelphia Eagles find a way to get back in the win column in Week 3 action?
Philadelphia likely will be undermanned with superstar receiver A.J. Brown currently dealing with a hamstring injury. Brown missed practice on Wednesday, and there's a very real chance he will miss his second straight game.
The Eagles will take on the surprising New Orleans Saints on the road on Sunday. New Orleans currently leads the National Football League with 91 points scored. The Saints are coming off a very surprising blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Sunday's clash between Philadelphia and New Orleans won't just be an early season matchup for one player on the Eagles. It will be a homecoming for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 National Football League Draft by the Saints and spent the first three seasons of his career in town before joining the Eagles in 2022.
He didn't have positive comments to say about the Saints ahead of the return, according to PHLY's Zach Berman.
"C.J. Gardner-Johnson on returning to New Orleans: "Truthfully, honestly? I'm already hated, so I've got nothing to say. Truthfully, what do I have to say? They got rid of me; I didn't get rid of them. So hey, we'll see y'all Sunday," Berman transcribed.
Gardner-Johnson returned to the Eagles this past offseason and has been an important piece of Philadelphia's defense so far. He has started both games so far and has 11 tackles. Hopefully, he is able to shine in his return to New Orleans.
