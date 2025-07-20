Eagles Starter In Danger Ahead Of Training Camp
With Training Camp just about to get here, there are a few position groups to watch for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Safety certainly is one.
With CJ Gardner-Johnson gone, the position is wide open. One guy who surely is in line for a big spot is Sydney Brown. Will he make the most out of it? That’s the question and there already has been speculation building up about his chances.
For example, FanSided’s Ryan Heckman suggested that Brown may be "hanging onto his job for dear life."
"Eagles training camp could prove unfortunate for Sydney Brown," Heckman said. "After returning from injury, Brown came back and started late in the year for the Eagles, of course. But, there is a portion of the fan base that notices his knack for getting burned in coverage too many times. The positives when it comes to Brown include the fact that he can be a ball hawk, which is a significant positive. But, taking chances and often being the culprit of a first down play (or, God forbid a touchdown) is what will ultimately lead to his demise.
"This is also where Mukuba could earn the trust of coaches early on. Look at what Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell did last year. The Eagles have a sudden affinity for developing young defensive backs in recent years, and if Brown doesn't turn a corner, the next breakout could be Mukuba. To be frank, why else would the Eagles have drafted him? Reed Blankenship isn't losing his job. This is all about Brown and Mukuba battling it out."
Brown will be one of the guys to watch this summer and luckily the real action is about to kick off.