Eagles Starter On 'Thin Ice' Despite Career Year
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense isn't going to look exactly the same in 2025, but that doesn't mean that the team can't be really good once again.
Philadelphia is loaded with exciting, young talent with the vast majority currently on cheap, rookie deals. The Eagles lost some guys this offseason and have responded by adding some more reinforcements through free agency, the trade market, and the recent National Football League Draft.
There are a few more months to go until the season gets here and there's surely going to be more changes by the time Week 1 gets here. The Eagles will have some tough decisions to make and USA Today's Nate Davis made a list of 17 guys who could be on "thin ice" and mentioned linebacker Nakobe Dean.
"Philadelphia Eagles LB Nakobe Dean," Davis said. "He finally got the opportunity to start in 2024 and was making the most of it – before tearing his patellar tendon in the playoffs. Now Dean is charged with rehabbing from a very tough injury … in the final year of his contract … and at a time when fellow LB Zack Baun just signed a three-year extension … shortly before the champs spent their first-round pick on LB Jihaad Campbell. Tough run for Dean."
Dean had a career year in 2024. He appeared in 15 games and had three sacks, four passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 128 total tackles. He suffered a rough injury and the Eagles seemingly have a lot of depth at the position right now. It's not shocking that he popped up on this list, but it would be a surprise if he went anywhere.
