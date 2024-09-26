Eagles Starter To Play Despite Painful Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly haven't had any luck injury-wise so far in the young season.
Philadelphia is 2-1 so far this season after winning its Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. It will have another tough matchup in Week 4 when the team hits the road to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles won't be at full strength, with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson all missing practice on Wednesday with various ailments. On the bright side, though, Philadelphia should have guard Mekhi Becton on the field against the Buccaneers.
Becton was limited in practice on Wednesday but should be ready to go in Week 4 despite suffering a torn ligament in his finger, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro.
"Mekhi Becton said he tore a ligament in his finger," Zangaro said. "He said he’ll be good to play on Sunday with a cast on to protect it."
Becton has impressed since joining the Eagles in free agency. The former first-round pick dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his time with the New York Jets. Injuries are a big reason why the Jets didn't opt to bring him back, but he has been everything the Eagles could've hoped for so far this season. Plus, he is just 25 years old.
Philadelphia is in a good spot even with all of the injuries and it will make things even easier if Becton can stay on the field.
